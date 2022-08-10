Work while studying abroad?

Studying abroad is a rewarding opportunity for students who wish to receive a quality education, explore cultures, seek employment and settle abroad.



Every overseas study destination presents a unique experience to students with loads of amenities. Other than offering job opportunities while they are studying, it gives a chance to adventure seekers who can go out and explore new cultures, traditions, cuisines, people and geographies. Working while studying is an incredible way to build your professional network, learn hands-on experience, and understand the global working environment.

It teaches students time management, makes them resilient and allows them to pursue their dream with renewed vigour. While on-campus jobs place students inside the university in administrative roles, careers service, students' union, library and shops, off-campus jobs include bar attendant, restaurant waiter, assistants, retail helper, etc.

How to work while studying

Part-time job: This is the most popular way of working while studying which helps students to clear off their educations loans. Part-time jobs are flexible and provide a decent wage. Most university campuses, restaurants, and call centres offer part-time jobs to students in various roles.

Summer or winter vacation jobs: Apart from part-time jobs, most countries allow students to work full-time during the academic breaks or summer or winter vacations. They can work at holiday resorts and restaurants and build a network leading to better career opportunities for the coming years.

Internships: If they wish to land in their dream organisation, an internship is the safest bet. Students can get both paid and unpaid work opportunities within an organization of their choice.

Work placements: Many foreign universities allow work placement as a part of the study program. Such jobs are unpaid but students can gain experience and develop long-term skills. Volunteering: The primary purpose of this type of work is to identify social problems and help the community in a better way. Here, volunteers receive real-world experience and make industry connections. Such roles are highly valued and lead to job recommendations.

(The author is the president and founder, Abhinav Immigration Services)