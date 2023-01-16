DST-STUTI sponsored hands on workshop on "Advanced techniques in Biomedical Research" is being organized from 16th to 22nd January 2023 in the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad. STUTI refers to the Synergistic Training program Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure for a capacity-building training program targeted towards University/College Faculty, Scientists, Post-Doctoral Fellows, PhD Scholars, and other researchers This hands-on workshop is being organized jointly by DST FIST supported departments namely the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Department of Animal Biology, Department of Plant Sciences and Department of Biochemistry of the School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad, together with support from the Society of Neurochemistry India, under the umbrella of Jamia Hamdard as Nodal Project Management Unit from DST.

The workshop was inaugurated by the honorable Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar on Monday. The workshop is organized by Prof. P. Prakash Babu as the Convener and Prof. Santosh R Kannade, Dr M.K Arunasree, Dr. Prakash Prabhu and Dr. Santosh Kumar Padhi as Co-conveners.

The inaugural function started with the welcome of Dignitaries by presenting beautiful bouquets and calling them onto the Dias. Prof. B J Rao (VC, University of Hyderabad), Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Director, CDFD, Hyderabad), Prof. Suhel Parvez (Head, Department of Medical Elementology and Toxicology at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi), Prof. N. Siva Kumar (Dean, School of Life Sciences) and Prof. P. Prakash Babu (Convener, Secretary General, SNCI, India) were invited as dignitaries for the occasion. Prof. Kambadur Muralidhar (Retd. Professor, University of Delhi; Honorary Professor in the Dept. of Systems and Computational Biology in UoH) and Dr. Q. Annie Hasan (Senior Consultant, Geneticist, Founder and HOD- Department of Genetics and Molecular Medicine, Kamineni Hospitals, India) were also invited and felicitated as a part of Inaugural function. Following this, to signify the victory of knowledge over ignorance, traditional lighting of lamp was done by the dignitaries.