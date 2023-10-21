Live
World Kuchipudi Day celebrated
The Department of Fine and Performing Arts at GITAM Hyderabad, under the esteemed School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), celebrated World Kuchipudi Day on Friday. This magnificent event paid homage to the venerable Kuchipudi dance form, a classical Indian art that originated in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, India.
World Kuchipudi Day, inaugurated in 2020, is celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of the legendary Kuchipudi guru, Padmabhushan Dr. Vempati China Satyam, on October 15th. This year, the celebration took place at the renowned Kinnera Hall, featuring a captivating performance by 23 talented students who showcased the choreographies of the legendary guru. The event was a mesmerizing journey through the soul of Kuchipudi, and it captured the essence of this classical art form with grace and finesse.
The program included a repertoire of remarkable performances including Brahmanjali, Jathi Swaram, and Film Screening. A special highlight of the event was the performance of “Eruvaka Sagaro,” a folk number originally choreographed by Vempati Peda Satyam for a Telugu movie. This performance was a tribute to the monumental contribution of Kuchipudi gurus to the Telugu cinema industry.
All the students who participated in this remarkable showcase were trained under the guidance of Dr. Y. Lalitha Sindhuri, Assistant Professor in Kuchipudi. The celebration was graced by the presence of numerous distinguished individuals, including Dr. Sunny Jose, Director of GSHS, Dr. D.R.P. Chandrasekhar, Head of the Department of English, and Dr. Mythili Anoop, Coordinator of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts.