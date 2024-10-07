Write, rewrite to finally write perfectly right

The genre of writing in all languages is a very difficult task; there is no denying the fact. It is also because of the fact that for writing flawlessly, an array of factors need to be taken into consideration. In writing, the first draft serves as the blueprint of the write-up that is yet to take the final shape.

It is said that the first draft is just telling yourself the story and laying out its central points. What follows it essentially is the procedure of editing. Basically editing means rewriting a manuscript.

It is the procedure of identifying a lot of flaws, for example, the grammatical mistakes, irrelevant and incorrect sentence structures, usages of incongruous words and finally scrupulously correcting them.

While rewriting a draft to make it a perfectly flawless piece, we must keep in mind the following important points

1. Put the draft aside for a day or two or at least, a few hours until it is very urgent. This type of break helps refine, filter and rewrite the draft perfectly and patiently.

2. Each paragraph must bear one main idea which makes the essay significant.

3. Use simple words until the write-ups belong to some specialized domains.

4. Write in the short sentences. However, the lengths of the sentences must vary across the paragraphs.

5. Avoid repetitions of ideas and words in the sentences and paragraphs. Remove redundant words and phrases.

6. Avoid using jargons and cliches. They make the write-ups insipid.

7. Make sentences concise and compact to give clarity to the expression.

8. Cross-checking the facts and figures also makes one of the essential parts of rewriting.

9.Ensure double-checking the spellings and other grammatical mistakes, especially related to the correct usages of syntax, tense, preposition and punctuations.

10. Use preferably active voice and strong verbs.

Choose the closest meaning of the words given in the capital letters

1. CLEAVE

(A) to split (B) to endorse (C) to confess

2. OPPRESS

(A) to launch (B) to trouble, to afflict (C) to arrive

3. REGALE

(A) to entertain, to amuse (B) to refuse (C) to restore

4. SLANDER

(A) to compensate (B) to defame, to calumniate (C) to diminish

5. QUENCH

(A) to remove (B) to satisfy, to allay (C) to express

6. PANACEA

(A) cure-all, catholicon (B) predominant (C) oppressive

7. NONCHALANT

(A) unperturbed, cool (B) trivial (C) clamorous

Answers: 1. A 2. B 3. A 4. B 5. B 6. A 7. A

Choose the word most nearly opposite to the words given in the capital letters

1. EASE

(A) to aggravate, to worsen (B) to demolish (C) to dishonour

2. DIVERGE

(A). to converge (B) to perceive (C) to execute

3. GLADDEN

(A) to gather (B) to sadden (C) to glitter

4. CULTURED

(A) aggregate (B) delinquent (C) barbaric, unpolished

5. CHANCE

(A) unimaginative (B) intentional (C) stimulating

6. AVID

(A) regular (B) apathetic (C) conscious

7. CONVOLUTED

(A) Straightforward (B) convincing (C) accommodating

1. A 2. A 3. B 4. C 5. B 6. B 7. A

Phrasal verbs and

their usages

(1.) To shut yourself away from somebody or something - to separate yourself to live alone in your room (I need to shut myself away from my friends to prepare sincerely for the upcoming examinations.)

(2.) To fritter something away - to waste time or money on useless things (Stop frittering away the hard-earned money of your parents on expensive parties.)

(3.) To stamp something out - to get rid of something bad with a lot of effort or force (The common masses must take hard steps to stamp out corruption and nepotism prevalent in the country.)

(4.) To bash away - to try hard to finish something which you find very difficult (I had been bashing away at finishing the story for around two hours which I had started last week.)

(5.) To jockey for - to compete with other people for achieving the best position (The employment situation is so miserably poor in the country that thousands of rivals jockey for the single post in an organization.)

(6.) To gear up - to earnestly prepare for something which is going to happen very shortly (The schools and colleges across the world have been gearing up for introducing the open book examinations.)

(7.) To embark on or upon something - to begin to do something very important or difficult task (The state governments have embarked upon several programmes for the employment of the educated youth.)

Word of the week

1. Machiavellian - adjective, using the clever and dishonest methods to deceive the people, cunning, manipulative (The modern generation political leaders strongly believe in Machiavellian tactics to gain power and privileges in the politics.)

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)