Write right, speak bright: The art of perfect English

English is spoken as lingua franca among the people of many countries across the world. It has proved its credential as the premier language of a host of professional domains i.e. science, navigation, medical and law. With over 2 billion speakers of English, its knowledge refines the personality and reassures successes in various competitive examinations.

Choose the closest meaning of the words given in thecapital letters -

1. CAREEN

(A) to cause to heel over to tilt (B) to find out (C) to divert

2. APPERTAIN

(A) to resume (B) to relate (C) to pray

3. MOLLIFY

(A) to appease (B) to refuse (C) to belong

4.APPORTION

(A) to rewind (B) to allocate (C) to stagger

5. APPOSITE

(A) contrary (B) huge (C) pertinent

6. APPREHAND

(A) to allure, to entice (B) to pretend (C) to arrest, to seize

7. ADJUDICATE

(A) to possess (B) to arbitrate (C) to attain

8. CABAL

(A) a secret conspiracy (B) muscle (C) urgent

9. ARRAIGN

(A) to repeat (B) to charge with, to accuse of (C) to cheat, to deceive

10. CASTIGATE

(A) to reprimand (B) to suggest (C) to demand

Answers:1.A 2.B 3.A 4.B 5.C 6.C 7.B 8.A 9.B 10.A

Five golden rules for mastering the art of how to write right

What we write becomes permanent; it lasts longer. It does not become ruined easily. What we write can be used as a reference or a record for a variety of users in future. So writing factually correct and grammatically accurate is counted as the essential protocol and personal ethic of a writer. Flawed content is considered as an affront to the dignity and occupational religion of a writer. So it becomes desirably necessary for a writer to write flawlessly and accurately correct. Perfect writing brings about authenticity, validity and universal acceptance to the contents. It also brings about immense laurels, fame and fortune to a writer.

If correctly writing a write-up is so essential, then a significant question arises here - after all how to master the basics of writing without any grammatical error and factual mistake. For writing correctly and without any flaw, the following points may universally serve as the guidelines for a writer -

1. First the writer must be clear about why he or she wants to write. This awareness fixes what we may call the roadmap of writing and saves the writer from the unnecessary detour. With the clarity of purpose in the mind, the relevant thoughts start flowing with ease. It helps make the content to be highly informative, interesting and concise.

2. In English grammar, the knowledge of correct usage of syntax and preposition in writing is very vital. In the absence of mastery of the usage of these two segments of grammar, it is quite hard to write right. So those writers who want earnestly to write perfectly correct must master the basics of how to correctly use the syntax and preposition in the sentences.

3. Use of phrasal verbs in writing modifies the sentence structures and this further helps make the content authentic and quality wise professional and saleable. Phrasal verbs must be correctly used as per the demand and message of the content.

4. The passages in the write- up must have sentences of the varying lengths otherwise the curiosity of the readers elope surprisingly. So it is very important to keep on varying the lengths of sentences in content. However, the use of the short sentences and simple words in a write - up is always considered as one of the most valuable guidelines to write right and tight.

5. Editing means rewriting and rewriting the first draft of a write-up. It is counted as the most important step to write something absolutely correct. In editing, we check the mistakes that might have been left in the first draft. Accuracy of the facts too is confirmed and cross - checked. In the absence of the editing, it is quite difficult to ensure the accuracy of the write - up. So editing a draft is the sine qua non for the flawless and perfect writing.

Perfect your knowledge of phrasal verbs

To come out at something - to add up to a particular sum (The total expenditure of the construction of the main city road comes out at over five million rupees.)

To come out of something –to return to normalcy after suffering from difficult condition (The country has now begun to come out of the severe recession following the implementation of a string

of financial measures by the central government.)

To come over to somebody or something - to move towards someone, to move across a road, a room or an ocean where the speaker is (Come over and meet the most famous magician of the country.)

To come over somebody or something –(of a feeling or an emotion or a mood, etc,) to affect somebody or something (It was very difficult to know what came over my wife today morning. A strange change has come over the parents of my friend since she left home for the USA.)

To come over to somebody or something -to leave one group to join a rival group (Many leaders have come over the other political parties since the announcement of the dates of parliamentary elections.)

Idioms

To feather your nest –if someone is accused of feathering their nest, it means they are accused of taking advantage of their position and power for getting a lot of money (The politicians always try to feather their nests and deceive the common masses.)

To grasp the nettle -to deal with problems or unpleasant situations in a determined way (The government must grasp the nettles of poverty and unemployment urgently.)

The plot thickens –it is used to describe a complicated situation which becomes even more complicated (The investigation team had nearly solved the murder mystery but with the entry of new witness to the case the matter did not remain easy. The plot had thickened.)

Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth -born into a very affluent family (Unlike my friends, I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth.)

Busy as a cat on a hot tin roof –frantically active or nervous because of a particular problem or difficult situation (The old lady failed to get the money to settle her old debts. She appeared to be busy as a cat on a hot tin roof.)

Word of the week

ASCRIBE – verb, to be caused by something, to explain as the result of something, to attribute (The President has ascribed the success of the last month’s military operation to the great valour of the armed forces of the country.)

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)