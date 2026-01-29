Free sparsha darshan extended to chenchu tribals

Kurnool: In a significant step towards strengthening traditional and cultural bonds with indigenous communities, the Srisailam Devasthanam has introduced a monthly free Sparsha Darshan exclusively for Chenchu tribal devotees.

The initiative, launched on the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi last month, will be conducted on the last Wednesday of every month, providing an opportunity for the Chenchu community to have a close and sacred darshan of the presiding deities.

As part of the programme, 232 Chenchu tribal devotees availed free Sparsha Darshan on Wednesday, offering prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

Devotees arrived from nearby Chenchu hamlets such as Mekalabanda, Hatakeshwaram and Sunnipenta, along with participants from Palnadu district, including Veldurthi, Macherla and Durgi mandals, reflecting widespread participation from different regions. The temple administration made comprehensive arrangements for the visiting devotees by providing free accommodation, breakfast and meals. After completing the darshan, all devotees were served Anna Prasadam at the Annapurna Prasada Distribution Complex.

Earlier in the day, the Chenchu devotees reached the temple premises in a traditional procession, accompanied by folk percussion instruments and customary dances, and were accorded a warm welcome by Devasthanam officials.

Addressing the occassion, Dharmakartha Mandali Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu said the decision was taken following requests from Chenchu representatives during his visit to their settlements.

The Executive Officer, M Srinivasa Rao noted that the Chenchu community holds deep traditional beliefs, considering Goddess Bhramaramba as their daughter and Lord Mallikarjuna as their son-in-law, and that their cultural practices are being integrated into temple festivals.

Selection of devotees for the darshan is being carried out with the support of the ITDA Project Officer.