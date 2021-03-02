Hyderabad: SRMIST organises annual research day

Hyderabad: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur organised annual research day 2021. SM Yusuf, Director Institute of Physics - Bhubaneswar, Associate Director Physics Group Bhabha Atomic Research Centre attended the programme as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion Yusuf said 'India needs many more CV Raman.'

SRMIST has been doing great jobs in contributing to the nation through research." He urged students to use high tech instruments, available at the Institute, and create high quality research.

Deputy Registrar & Director of SRM Institute of Hotel Management, Antony Ashok Kumar, Dean (Research) B Neppolian, Dean (School of Management) V M Ponniah, Dean (Agriculture) M Chinnadurai, Pro VC (Medical) Lt Col A Ravi Kumar, Registrar in-charge S Ponnusamy, Dean (Medical) A Sundaram, Dean (CET) TV Gopal, Dean (Law) C A Gurudath, Dean (Science & Humanities)and Jyothikumar were also present.