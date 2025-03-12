Daily Horoscope Report for March 12, 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today.

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Aries, you will be happy to get some good news.

For Aries, stars show that you will be more alert and active in your workplace today. Also, you will not like any kind of compromise in your work. Those who are looking for a job can get to hear some good news today. People doing family business will get full support from the family today. Chances of financial gain will also be there today. You may be worried due to sudden deterioration in the health of a member of your family. Be patient in the matter of food and drink.

Today luck will be 90% in your favor. Worship Goddess Lakshmi and recite

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 5









TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Taurus, money will be spent on luxuries.

It's a good day with benefits for Taurus, but they will also have to take care of themselves in terms of health. You can spend money on your worldly pleasures. Together with your spouse, you will also help in making arrangements for someone at home today. You will get support from opposite sex colleagues in the workplace today. The day will be good in terms of earnings in business as well. You will get success in government sector work after hard work today.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor. Donating moong dal will be auspicious.

Lucky Color: Blue, Lucky Number: 7





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Gemini, you have to be cautious of opponents.

Today GEMINIS will be quite busy. Along with work, you will also have to pay attention to domestic matters. But today you also have to be cautious of your opponents and enemies. The day will be beneficial for business people, but they will also get a challenge from the rivals. By the way, today you will also get the expected support from the relatives of the in-laws. In love life, today you will have coordination with your lover and you can buy a gift for your lover. You can get support and cooperation from a senior officer today.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor. Recite Shrinarayan Kavach.

Lucky Color: Orange, Lucky Number: 1









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Cancer, some wish will be fulfilled

It's a beneficial day for Cancerians. You will have a pleasant time with your spouse. There will be shopping for household needs. One of your wishes will be fulfilled, which will give you mental peace. You will get a chance to party and entertain with friends today. Your positive attitude will remain in the job. You will maintain coordination with your colleagues. You will get support from your spouse in the family business today. There may also be a chance of a short distance trip.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor. Recite Gayatri Chalisa.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 1









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Leo, control your emotions.

Moon's transit in Leo today will be auspicious. If you control your emotions, everything will be in your favor. You are going to get benefits from your parents today. Married life will also be favorable for you today. You can shop for household needs. By participating in social work, your respect and influence will increase today. You should share your thoughts with someone after thinking carefully today. Take care of yourself in terms of health.

Today luck will be 91% in your favor. Offer vermilion to Hanumanji.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 2









VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo, take a decision wisely in financial matters.

You are likely to get success in education and business today. Today students will get both support and cooperation from their teachers. If you invest your money on someone's advice today, then it can be troublesome for you, so today you should think carefully and take a decision with your intelligence in financial matters. Virgo natives will perform well in the field of education today. But you have to be alert about health today. Those who have complaints of stones, their problems may increase.

Today luck will be 83% in your favor. Offer vermilion to Hanumanji.

Lucky Color: Red, Lucky Number: 7









LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Libra will earn profits in financial matters.

Business will run profitably today. You will get profit in your business today. The good thing is that you will get full support from your business partners today. Today is a good day for you in financial matters. You can get monetary benefits from somewhere. Also, the health of those who are ill will also improve today. There may be some trouble from the children. Attention will have to be paid to their education and health.

Today luck will be 83% in your favor. Recite Shiv Chalisa.

Lucky Color: Orange, Lucky Number: 9









SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio, will get some good news

The transit of the Moon in the Karma Bhava of Scorpio will be auspicious and beneficial for them today. You will need to maintain coordination among family members today, this will help you get the expected support from them. You can spend money on hobbies and entertainment items. There may be a chance of a guest arriving at your home. People working will get some good news today, which will make them happy. You may also get some unexpected benefits today.

Today luck will be 85% in your favor. Worship Goddess Saraswati and chant Rahu's mantra

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 7









SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius, expenses may go out of budget.

Today is going to be an auspicious day for Sagittarius. There may be a religious event in your house today. Your life with family will be entertaining. You have to be careful in financial matters today, otherwise your expenses may go out of budget. However, you will also get some material comforts. You will be able to fulfill any of your desires today. You will also get support from friends today. Love and harmony will remain in your love life today. You will also get success in banking related work today.

Today luck will be 88% in your favor. It will be auspicious to recite Ganesh Chalisa.

Lucky Color: Beige, Lucky Number: 3









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Capricorn, pending work will be completed.

Today will be beneficial for Capricorn people. You will be active and engaged in your work from the morning itself. Many of your pending works can also be completed today. You will also get full support from your spouse today. Today a friend of yours can come to meet you. Your love life will also be pleasant today. You can buy a gift for your lover today. You may have to spend both time and money to help someone today.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor. Offer milk to Shivling.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 8









AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius, trust wisely

Today can be an expensive day for Aquarius people, so you have to work keeping your budget in mind. In financial matters, your stars say that you have to avoid trusting anyone too much today, otherwise your money can get stuck. You will have work pressure in the job today. But the good thing is that your colleagues and co-workers will help you. In family life, you will get a chance to spend time with children today. Also, today you will enjoy your favorite food.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor. Offer Durva and vermilion to Ganeshji.

Lucky Color: Blue, Lucky Number: 3









PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Pisces, wishes will be fulfilled, you will get benefits.

Today will be beneficial for Pisces people. You will get full reward for your hard work. You will get a lot of profit in your business. You will get full support from friends today. Love and mutual harmony can remain in your family life today. An old desire can be fulfilled today. You will also be interested in religious works today. Money can be spent on a vehicle. If you are going on a journey, take care of your luggage.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor. Feed green fodder to a cow.

Lucky Color: Orange, Lucky Number: 3