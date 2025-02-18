Today's Horoscope for 18 February 2025 | Check Your Daily Zodiac Predictions

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll complete pending tasks!

Today, the stars indicate that you'll be delighted with the profits from your business. You'll complete several pending family tasks. However, increasing family expenses may worry you. You can initiate new plans for your business and participate in social activities. Your partner might be upset with you over something. Friends may visit your home, and you may also plan a spiritual trip.

Today, luck is 81% in your favor.

Tip: Apply a tilak of Red Sandalwood and offer Arghya to Suryadev.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 7





Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Fulfilling hobbies will bring joy!

Today is an encouraging day for Taurus individuals. You may participate in social and political activities. You might also visit a religious place. You could receive a valuable item. You'll achieve success in property-related work. Family members will support you. You'll focus on home decor with your partner. Fulfilling a hobby will bring happiness.

Today, luck is 86% in your favor.

Tip: Donate food to the needy.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 1





Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll take interest in creative pursuits!

Today, the stars indicate that various thoughts about work and business will occupy your mind. You'll participate in creative activities and consider making changes at your workplace. You'll need to invest time and money to complete essential family tasks. You can spend enjoyable time with children and relish your favorite food. Romance will blossom in your love life.

Today, luck is 84% in your favor.

Tip: Recite the Surya Puran.

Lucky Color: Green, Lucky Number: 2





Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll complete pending tasks!

You'll spend the first part of the day relaxing. Family support will be available. You may participate in social and political activities. You'll complete some pending tasks. In the evening, take your partner out, strengthening your bond and resolving any tension. Businesspeople will have a good income. You can also party with friends.

Today, luck is 82% in your favor.

Tip: Feeding jaggery to a Red Cow will be auspicious.

Lucky Color: Red, Lucky Number: 4





Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Expect benefits and respect!

Today, the stars indicate that you'll be busy with family tasks and education-related activities for your children. Students will focus on their studies. Enemies may try to hinder your work, but you'll successfully handle the situation with intelligence and wisdom. You'll receive benefits and respect from your in-laws. Avoid getting involved in any disputes with neighbors.

Today, luck is 79% in your favor.

Tip: Offer jaggery-mixed water as arghya to Suryadev.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 3





Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Expect benefits and cooperation from siblings!

Auspicious events may occur in your family. Family members will gather to resolve issues. You'll receive benefits and cooperation from siblings. However, take care of your mother's health. If you're planning to start a new business, today is a good day.

Today, luck is 88% in your favor.

Tip: Recite the Shri Shiv Chalisa.

Lucky Color: Cream, Lucky Number: 9





Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll complete pending tasks!

Today is a busy day for Libra individuals. You'll complete several pending tasks. Focus on your child's education and health. You'll receive cooperation and benefits from your partner. Issues related to property may be resolved. You'll receive good news from relatives. Important pending work will be completed, and you may meet close relatives. In the evening, you can participate in religious events.

Today, luck is 88% in your favor.

Tip: Offer Besan Ke Laddu (Gram Flour Sweet Balls) as prasad to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Color: Cream, Lucky Number: 1





Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll receive cooperation from seniors!

You'll encounter several beneficial opportunities. Spend quality time with family in the morning. Later, you'll address social and family issues. Your social circle will expand, and you'll receive support from seniors. If a family member is eligible for marriage, a suitable proposal may arrive. Today is also favorable for love life; spend a romantic evening with your partner.

Today, luck is 89% in your favor

Tip: Worship Lord Vishnu and Recite the "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya" mantra.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 3





Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may gain significant benefits from in-laws!

Today, the stars advise caution in professional matters. Avoid blind trust in business, as it may lead to losses. You'll spend quality time with family members. Your bond with your partner will strengthen. Support from friends or relatives may evoke emotions. Women may receive benefits from their in-laws.

Today, luck is 86% in your favor.

Tip: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood and offer water to Lord Shiva with a copper vessel.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 1





Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is favorable for business

Today, the stars indicate that you'll participate in social activities alongside family tasks. Family members will respect and heed your advice. If there are issues related to your child's marriage, you can resolve them with the help of senior family members. Today is favorable for business, especially for those in the grocery or textile industry. You'll receive guidance and support from your father. Avoid confrontations with neighbors.

Today, luck is 83% in your favor.

Tip: Offer 11 Durva to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 3









Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Avoid hasty decision-making!

Your work-related travel will be profitable. Be cautious about your health and diet. If you're in a partnership business, it may yield good profits. Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they may lead to significant losses. You'll experience happiness in your marital life with your partner. Guests may visit your home, and you may receive unexpected benefits.

Today, luck is 88% in your favor.

Tip: Offer kumkum-mixed water as Arghya to Lord Surya.

Lucky Color: Orange, Lucky Number: 3





Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll acquire material comforts!

You will gain profits in business today. You can take bold steps to achieve success. Friends may help resolve issues. Your bond with your partner will strengthen, and you'll receive love and support from your mother. You may participate in social and religious events. Stars indicate that helping someone known will increase your influence and respect. You can purchase material comforts today.

Luck is 90% in your favor.

Tip: Reciting Narayan Kavach will be beneficial.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 6