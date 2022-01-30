Weekly Horoscope (30 January to 5 February 2022): Bejan Daruwalla's horoscope

Weekly Horoscope (30 January 2022 to 5 February 2022): Aries: Ganesha says your week will be filled with joy and excitement. You will have to go through minor financial strain the first half of the week but things will improve in the latter half of the week hence, you must not worry at all. People conducting business in the wholesaling or retailing field will have to be extra careful as Jupiter will not transit in a fortunate aspect in your Zodiac. Your romantic life will be all well settled this week. People looking for the right match on matrimonial platforms will meet someone with similar interests this week.

Taurus: Dear Taurus, you have been waiting since long to see your dreams come true and this week will bring you awaited moments of accomplishments. Your nature of giving your best will certainly bring you closer to your success on your professional frontier. If you are dealing with new client, try to be more personal and use the common link you share with them as this will help you close the deal in your favor. People having daily jobs might have to take few holidays this week in order to fulfill your family obligations.

Gemini: You're prepared to face any challenge that comes your way. This week, you'll be the embodiment of vigor. Your main objective is to be successful, and your degree of motivation will aid you in completing all of your pending tasks. In the second part of the week, you'll let your ambitions take over your life. Your productivity was hampered by procrastination, but this week you will put everything away and get to work. Patience and perseverance are essential. Almost every day this week, you will finish your workplace duties early.

Cancer: This week, you'll start your ideal job. All of your efforts to get here will pay off this week, and you will make your parents and yourself proud. This week, your career will be the focus of your attention. One of your old friends will reunite with you and compliment you on your current career; their well wishes will motivate you to work harder and achieve more success. You have been lacking companionship in your life since a long duration but this week, Venus will help you draw someone closer and build a romantic connection.

Leo: This week, your workplace will be intriguing and lively. This week, you'll stand out as a model of minimalism and hard effort. Your subordinates will begin to look up to you and consider you to be a role model for them. This week will provide you joy and tranquility on a personal level. You will spend the entire day laughing and having fun. Friends from high school will contact you to arrange a reunion. This week, you'll be able to reclaim your youth.

Virgo: This week, you'll have the chance to share your economic strain with a sibling or family member. This will draw you and your siblings closer. This week, you'll remember and relive your early recollections. Whatever you have in your life will make you feel happy and appreciative. Your family will help you realise how fortunate you are to have them in your life. You will be fulfilled and fulfilled this week. Your partner and you will be too busy fulfilling your family obligations and responsibilities that you will hardly pay any attention on each other and, this might affect your relationship in a negative manner.

Libra: This week, no burdens or commitments will prevent you from taking the next step in your professional life. You will make the decision to take control of your life and become your own boss. This week, you'll take small steps toward your autonomy, and your desire to succeed will appear to be attainable. All bad feelings and ideas will flee your head and body. This week, you're ready to face anything life throws at you. Entry of very positive person on your romantic fronts will change a little bit this week.

Scorpio: This week, possibilities will pound on your door. This week, you'll host a modest meeting in your society. It will help you develop your leadership abilities. You will complete the assignment with the highest integrity and enthusiasm. You'll have a fantastic chance to make vital relationships with future clients if you take advantage of this opportunity. This week he's really fortunate for the people who are already married and engaged. As all the transition of Venus are favorable for your romantic fronts, nothing will let your love life down this week.

Sagittarius: Throughout the week, begin each day by praising God. Your days will be cheerful and overflowing with hope. This week, you will give refuge to others. Others will feel comfortable and secure because of you. This is the first step in improving yourself. This week, your main focus will be on assisting the poor and disenfranchised. This week, you'll be friendly to everyone. Your hubris appears to be ebbing away from you. This week, your love life will be on the right track and this will bring you peace and harmony.

Capricorn: All of your training to improve your presentation and rhetorical skills will put you in a wonderful position to demonstrate your abilities and win hearts. You'll be approached with offers to give demonstrations and manage a team. Seize the opportunity to show off your skills. Your hard effort will pay off this week in the shape of a decent career. Someone will be drawn to your generosity and kindness which will surely give rise to a new connection on your romantic fronts.

Aquarius: Your days will be tranquil and relaxed this week. If you've been waiting for a call letter from your ideal job or college, this week could be the week to get it. It appears like your financial position is at an all-time high. On the educational front, you appear to be doing remarkably well on the days of this week. People trying their luck in share market we'll have a very fruitful week. People who are appearing for public service exams will be blessed by the position of Jupiter in the 6th house. You're less likely to focus on your romantic life this week.

Pisces: Your in-depth knowledge and ability to deal with any circumstance can assist you in resolving some troubles at work. You will lend a helping hand to your friends and coworkers as they deal with their problems. At work, you'll have a comfortable and effective week. You will be noticed in every tiny detail. Your very close friendship will take a romantic tone this week. your partner will help you meet your professional deadlines and this will strengthen your connection. Your health will not go through any troubles this week. You will stay energised the entire week.