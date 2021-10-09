10 People Have Been Arrested In Karnataka For The Murder Of A Youth Regarding Affair

On September 28, Arbaz Aftab Mullah was found dead on a railway track. Police in Belagavi, Karnataka, have now detained ten people in relation with his murder.



As per sources, the parents of the Hindu girl with whom the 24-year-old was supposedly in a relationship, as well as the hitmen they had hired, have been detained. According to police, some of the guys apprehended were members of the Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, a fringe organisation.

However, Arbaz disappeared on September 27, a day after Pundalik aka Maharaja Nagappa threatened him over his involvement with a Hindu girl. On the morning of September 28th, his headless body was discovered beside the railway tracks in Khanapur. His mother, Najeema Shaikh, said that Arbaz was murdered by the girl's family because of his interfaith relationship.

She claimed that 'Sree Ram Sena Hindustan,' together with its local leader Maharaja Nagappa, threatened to hurt Arbaz if he did not end his contact with the Hindu girl at her father's request.

Sree Ram Sena is a Hindu religious organisation. Hindustan is a Belagavi-based political party created by Ramakant Konduskar, who was earlier a personal confidant of Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Mutalik.

Najeema claimed that after her son died, Maharaja summoned them to Khanapur, where the girl's father was also attending. Maharaj allegedly intimidated them and urged Arbaz to end the relationship, which the mother alleges her son consented to.

However, SRS-H members are also said to have demanded Rs 90,000 from the mother-son combo in order to settle the dispute. Najeema alleges she urged her son to pay the money and that he was in the process of doing so.

Meanwhile, the girl's father, Eerappa, is the main suspect in the case, as per the police, and his wife, Susheela Eerappa, was also involved in the plot.