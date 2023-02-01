11-cr Vishnuvardhan memorial lacks lighting system, leaves fans outraged

Mysuru: A memorial has been constructed in cultural city for famous actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan after 13 years of demise of the actor which has made thousands of fans across the state happy. The chief minister inaugurated the memorial at Halalu village on Mysore-HD Kote road on Sunday. However, the non-arrangement of electric lights near the Vishnu memorial at night has caused outrage among the fans.

The public and fans who had arrived to view the memorial since Sunday morning were waiting till 2 pm as police did not allow them before the Chief Minister's exit. . Later, thousands of fans thronged the memorial , but the fans who came in evening were much disappointed as the memorial had no lighting system. . "Fans have been insulted by holding a show just for publicity without providing proper lighting at night. This is an insult to Vishnu by the state government," the fans expressed their displeasure.

"There is no other necessary facility including drinking water system. The memorial has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 11 crore. However, there is no proper electrical lighting system for the fans who come to see the memorial at night. It shows the negligence and irresponsibility of the government," Ashok B R, a native of Mandya expressed his anger.

"This is a shame for the government. No one from the Film Chamber has come here, not even actors have come here. The government is not giving respect to Dr. Vishnuvardhan. They have done this for the sake of corruption. There is no benefit from this. Even if the government does not make all these arrangements, Vishnuvardhan is worth it. There will be. For the government which has kept the Vishnu memorial in darkness, there was no need to do this programme," a fan from Hunsur, Madan Kumar responded.

'We have been waiting for the inauguration of Vishnuvardhan Memorial for many years. It is a pleasure to see the construction of the memorial in Mysuru It was more crowded when we came here in the afternoon. So, we decided to come at night and now we have come. But there is no lighting system here, the government should arrange electricity here at least for a month. Even at night, many fans are coming to see the memorial," appealed Rohini, a local.