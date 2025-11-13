11th edition of Grace Hopper Celebration India from Dec 2 to 4
Bengaluru: AnitaB.org India on Wednesday announced the 11th edition of Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 (GHCI 25), a major gathering of women and allies in technology. The three-day event themed ‘Unbound’ will take place from December 2 to 4 at Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO), Whitefield in Bengaluru.
The event, supported by Lloyds Technology Centre, NetApp, IBM, SolarWinds, Genpact, Backbase, and Workday, GHCI 25, will feature keynote addresses, hands-on workshops, and specialised technology tracks, the organiser said in a statement.
Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org, said, “We are excited to return to India for Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 — a celebration of possibility, progress, and purpose. At AnitaB.org, we believe innovation flourishes when everyone is empowered to contribute.”
GHCI 25 will be a space to connect, learn, and co-create a more innovative tech future, she added. There will be sessions on topics, “AI: Today & Tomorrow”, “Digital & Data/Cyber & Cloud”, “Leadership Evolution: Emerging to Executive”, “Entrepreneurship” and so on.
