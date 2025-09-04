15 IAS, 2 IPS cadre posts allocated to Greater Bengaluru Authority, new corporations

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka has issued an official order reorganizing and redistributing IAS, IPS, and KAS cadre posts that were earlier sanctioned for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five city corporations.

Previously, BBMP was sanctioned 16 IAS and 2 IPS posts. Under the new structure, 15 IAS and 2 IPS cadre posts have been allocated between the GBA and the corporations, with revised designations. Of the 19 Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) posts originally allotted to BBMP, 17 KAS and one Karnataka State Police Service (KSPS) post have been reassigned. The new positions will take effect from the date of the final notification establishing the five corporations.

Within the GBA, a Chief Commissioner of Principal Secretary rank or higher will head the authority. A Deputy Commissioner (Administration, Elections, and IT) post and an Assistant Commissioner (Junior Scale) post have also been created. Additionally, four Special Commissioners will oversee key departments including Administration, Revenue and IT; Health and Education; FCC, Elections and Disaster Management; Public Relations, Coordination and Finance.

For the newly created Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West Corporations, a total of 10 IAS cadre posts have been allotted. Each corporation will have a Commissioner (Secretary rank IAS officer) and an Additional Commissioner (Senior IAS officer). Two senior KAS officers will be appointed as Zonal Joint Commissioners for each of the two zones within every corporation.

In addition, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) has been allotted posts of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and a Superintendent of Police (SP). This redistribution and restructuring of posts were deemed essential to ensure smooth administration following the dissolution of BBMP. With this order, the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the five city corporations have been formally empowered to begin their administrative and governance functions.