1,500 trees ranslocated to facilitate road widening work

Bengaluru: The Public Works Department (PWD) has moved 1,500 trees during the widening works of six highways around Bengaluru. Public Works Minister CC Patil said that trees would not be cut but relocated to facilitate road works.

A length of 155-km roads on Budigere Cross on National Highway 4, the highways from Nelamangala to Madurai via Gollahalli, Devanahalli to Madurai via Rajanukunte, Bidadi to Jigani via Harohalli, Anekal via Bannerghatta via Jigani, Anekal via Attibele to Katamnallur Gate (NH 4) are being widened. Out of the 2,100 trees that have been identified for being removed, 1,500 have been relocated.

According to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation, Honge, Gulmohar, Sisso, Arali, Bevu, Basari, Acacia and Nilgiri trees on the sides of six highways have been successfully relocated.

The trees have been planted and nurtured at Mandur, Hosakote Lake, Bettakote Forest, Mylanahalli, Hersaghatta, Sonnenahalli, Dibburu, Krishnadoddi, Haragadde Lake, Gunjur Lake and other places. Care has been taken not to damage the trees or get dangerous infections during the relocation. KRDC Managing Director R Shivaprasad said that the soil suitable for the respective trees is identified.