1.87 lakh people vaccinated in State: Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: As many as 1,87,211 people have been vaccinated under the ongoing vaccination drive. The state health minister Dr.K.Sudhakar stated that Karnataka received 7,94,500 doses of Covi-shield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin earlier. "Now additional 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin have arrived and total 1,87,211 people have been administered the vaccine," he said.

The minister claimed that no side effects have been reported anywhere and the vaccine is completely safe. "More people should come forward to take the vaccine. CM himself along with other cabinet ministers will be undergoing vaccination in the second phase to boost the morale of the public.

We have also requested the Prime Minister to allow us to vaccinate about 500 popular personalities," said the minister. Reacting on him being again given the charge of medical education Sudhakar said that it would be easy for a single Minister to work in tandem with both health and medical Education departments.

"It is necessary for conducting successful vaccination drive. There is a need to merge the departments to eradicate the pandemic. No matter which government is in power, one Minister should handle both the departments," he added.

He was reportedly upset after medical education was taken away from him. "It's a big Challenge for the Chief Minister to allocate the available portfolios. But we have the challenge of vaccinating more and more people as of now," Sudhakar said.