27% of KSRTC bus accidents occurred during afternoon hours: Statistics

Bengaluru: As per the statistics provided by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), 27% of accidents occurred during afternoon hours around 1 pm to 5 pm. In a workshop conducted on interaction and awareness by KSRTC, it was opined that main cause of the accident involved pedestrians talking on mobile phone while crossing roads and two-wheeler riders taking sudden turns.

On Tuesday, the interaction and awareness workshop was held by the KSRTC for its accident-prone drivers at central office. During the inaugural workshop, addressing the drivers, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbu kumar said that they can freely express their opinions and suggestions regarding accidents. This workshop would help them to correct their error and to plan for taking measures to prevent accidents in future.

Dr Naveen Bhat Y, Director (Personnel and Vigilance) also shared his views and deliberated to the driving staff on the purpose of the workshop. In the case of an accident, whether a passenger of the bus or the crew, one should be concerned about the fatality and the suffering of persons involved. It is indeed a painful and irreparable loss to those who are permanently disabled and deceased dependents who live without them. It becomes increasingly difficult for the family to make a living without them.

Accidents must be prevented, even though they are unexpected. Looking at the statistics. 39% of accidents are caused by drivers who are in the age range 40 to 50 years. About 23% of accidents are caused by drivers aged between 36 to 40 years. Considering the fatal accidents and the injured, 44% of accidents were reported by two-wheelers and 19% by pedestrians, with 27% of accidents occurring during afternoon hours around 1 Pm to 5 Pm.

The KSRTC, MD, Anbu Kumar expressed his deep regret over the bus accidents happening in the corporation even though they take many measures to prevent accidents. Senior officers of the KSRTC recently met the injured passengers, bus drivers and their family in a recent accident at Bengaluru. They have been treated at various hospitals as part of implementing some of the most essential humanitarian arrangements. They were comforted and were reassured by the KSRTC that the full treatment cost would be borne and "Get well kit" (Fruit bag, Saree, Bread, Biscuit, Horlicks and food kit) was provided for the injured. He said, this humane approach would be implemented in all the Divisions of the KSRTC in the coming days.

During the workshop, some of the main issues were put forth and deliberated. Workshop opined that the main cause of the accident to the involved pedestrians is talking on mobile while crossing roads, while two-wheeler riders took sudden turn while riding on the main road without giving any indication.

During the Workshop it was brought to the participants, KSRTC has made it a practice to keep up its vehicle by maintaining from time to time, providing technical training for drivers, Governing the speed and asked the drivers to drivewith great caution, save precious lives, and preventing fatalities and concluded that It is imperative to minimize accidents so that the WRI (World Resource Institute) can study it and report to it. The Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), Anthony George and other officials of the Corporation were present at the event.