3 killed in bus-lorry collision in Nandyal

Kurnool: A horrific road accident on the National Highway near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district claimed three lives after a private travel bus caught fire following a collision with a container lorry around Wednesday midnight/early hours of Thursday.

The bus, belonging to BCVR Travels, was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad when it reportedly suffered a tyre burst, went out of control, crossed the road divider and rammed into the oncoming heavy vehicle.

The impact triggered a massive blaze, with flames quickly engulfing both vehicles and leaving the bus and lorry completely gutted. Police said 36 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the mishap.

More than 15 passengers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital in 108 ambulances, while panic prevailed at the scene as the fire spread rapidly.

In a remarkable act of courage, a DCM vehicle driver passing through the area responded immediately after noticing the bus in flames. With passengers reportedly trapped inside as the doors got locked, he broke the window panes and helped rescue the travellers. Due to his timely intervention, nearly all 36 passengers were brought out safely, averting a much bigger tragedy.

In the accident, the bus driver, the lorry driver and a cleaner were burnt alive and died on the spot. Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran visited the accident site and reviewed the circumstances, while police suspect overspeeding and driver negligence and have launched an investigation.

Road transport minister B C Janardhan Reddy, minority welfare and justice minister NMD Farooq and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya expressed condolences and directed officials to ensure the best medical care for the injured and extend all necessary support to the victims.