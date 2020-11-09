3 women cops booked for ‘assaulting’ minor girl 

Mangaluru : A first information report (FIR) has been registered against three women police personnel here for allegedly assaulting a minor girl who sought action against a man for 'harassing' her demanding she marry him, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered against the personnel attached to the Bajpe police station on November 5 on the basis of a complaint by the parents of the girl, they said.

The girl, a first-year pre-university student, had filed a complaint against a porter who she had befriended on a social media platform.

In the complaint, she had alleged that the man was harassing her and forcing her to marry him. He also threatened to create problems at her residence with the support of certain outfits after her parents told him to stay away from her.

The girl and her parents filed a complaint with the Bajpe police station on November 3.

However, the police did not register a complaint and the girl was allegedly assaulted by the police officers.

She was admitted to the Wenlock Hospital for treatment.

Her parents later filed a complaint with the city police commissioner about the assault, after which the FIR was registered.

Child Welfare Committee chairman Renni D'Souza has sought details on the case from the police on the issue, official sources said.