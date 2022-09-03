30 lakh people benefitted from Ayushman Bharat in State: Modi

Mangaluru: India was looking at bringing in new development models like green growth and green jobs to achieve self-sufficiency in many environmental aspects. "One of the projects that was envisioned was the use of desalinated water for use in the petroleum sector particularly in the refinery process. Over-dependence on sweet water sources for refinery purposes was not only wasteful but also economically unviable and environmentally unsustainable. The government of India was examining many projects under this category with an estimated Rs1 lakh crore in Karnataka which is in the pipeline' said the PM during his whirlwind visit to Mangaluru.

Modi said the growth in Indian Railways was to the tune of four times since 2014, electrification, and doubling projects have been going on unabated. He said there was a time when clean water, electricity, fuel, good food, health services and housing were neglected to a large extent, but now they have become basic necessities. 30 lakh poor people in rural areas piped water has been reached. The -Ayushman Bharat benefits had reached four crore people in India and 30 lakh people in Karnataka.

For the first time, marginalised classes have been linked to the developmental projects of India. PM Kisan Samman project 11 crore accounts given money. In the country over 50 crore, people have been benefitted due to various levels of projects.

Coastal belt Kisan credit cards and deep sea boats have been designed for better benefits for fishermen. World-class infrastructure will also reach the common people Metro -four times more towns and cities. Under Udaan yojana 100 crore people have benefitted and even common people are using air travel more often than ever at costs affordable to them. Digital payment BHIM-UPI is now attracting international attention due to the volumes of daily transactions. He said he was highly hopeful that the 5G networking will bring more features to digital solutions and revolutionise modern life in India, already 8000 kilometres of cables have been laid. Modi recalled that despite the disruption of normal life during the Corona pandemic how India had achieved Rs 670 billion ( Rs 50 lakh crore) exports and Rs 418 lakh crore production.