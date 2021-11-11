363 lakes full of water in Bandipore Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagara: Due to the incessant rain since the past one week, a total of 363 lakes in 13 ranges of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Chamarajanagar district have been filled up, mitigating the fears of water shortage for the wildlife during the summer season.

It has also become a reason for celebrations by nature lovers as it minimises man-animal conflict in the villages and residential settlements located close to the forest area. The Bandipur Reserve is adjacent to the Mudhumalai forest ranges of Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala. It is said that all regions have received a good amount of rainfall.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is spread across 1,02,700 hectares almost all the lakes in this area are full to the brim.

This time, the wild animals will not have to move to the Kabini, Madumalai and Nagarhole forests in search of water, as there is a sufficient amount due to the torrential downpours.

The water sources which will store full capacity during the rainy season will serve the animals during summers. If they do not fill up, the forest department keeps these water sources intact by filling water through solar-powered pumps. But, this year it won't be required, say forest officials.

The Neelakantharao, Sollikatte, Tavaragatte lakes in the Bandipur division; Malagatte, Kaduburukatte, Devaramadu lakes of Kundukere division; and the Hirikere, Kolachikatte, Haggadahallada Katte of Gopalaswamy hill divisions are considered as major sources of water which are currently full.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists has also increased. Bandipur is one among the nine tiger reserves in the country. It has been in the forefront of eco-tourism for the last three decades.