41% Of The Adult Population Has Been Completely Vaccinated Against Covid In Karnataka

According to health department data, more than 11 lakh persons over the age of 18 in Shivamogga district had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This means that 89% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 41% of the adult population has been fully immunised.



As of Sunday, a total of 16,97,398 vaccination doses had been provided to patients, according to vaccine data. It consists of 11,61,988 first-dose pills and 5,35,410 second-dose pills.

As per the data, 23,118 healthcare professionals received the first dosage, while 19,525, or fully vaccinated, workers received the second dose. The first dose was supplied to 18,138 frontline employees, while the second dose was given to 14,938. Partially vaccinated people aged 18 to 44 make up 6,05,330, whereas fully vaccinated people make up 1,79,932. A total of 5,15,402 people aged 45 and up have only received a partial vaccine, while 3,21,015 have received the full vaccine.

There is no lack of immunizations, according to Dr. Suragihalli. The supply is sufficient. They already have at least 60,000 doses of vaccination on hand. Many folks are refusing to come forward for the initial dose.

The DHO added that they had vaccinated the bulk of the population with the first dosage, we're focusing on fully vaccinating the partially vaccinated population.