500 experts deliberate on latest in cancer research

Bengaluru: Global breakthroughs in cancer research came closer to Indian patients and families as the Best of ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting kickstarted in Bengaluru on Monday. The two-day conference, officially licensed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and organized by Global Healthcare Academy (GHA), has brought together over 500 oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
As India’s first Med Ed-tech platform dedicated to continuing medical education (CME), Global Healthcare Academy (GHA) provides specialised programs and skill-building opportunities for medical professionals.
By hosting conferences like Best of ASCO, GHA aims to connect international breakthroughs with Indian healthcare needs, ensuring that doctors, researchers, and students can access the latest knowledge to improve patient care.