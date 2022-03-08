500 Jan Aushadhi centres in next 6 months: Minister

Mysuru: State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that " Jan Aushadhi centres are proving to be effective as medicines are available at a reasonable price. Speaking at the Jan Aushadhi divas here on Monday. After video address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that 'Unfortunately, not many people are aware of Jan Aushadhi centres. He said the government plans to start 500 Jan Aushadhi centers in next 6 months in rural areas as well to popularise them. The minister added, "Karnataka stands third in the

country as far as popularity of Jan Aushadhi centres is concerned. But we would like to reach the top with more centres."

Krishnaraja constituency MLA S A Ramadass said : Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the scheme in 2015 to reach out to people with generic medicines at a reasonable price. More than 500 beneficiaries took part in the interaction with the Prime Minister. Chamaraja constituency MLA L Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority chairman H V Rajeev and others were present.