534 children begging on city streets: BBMP chief

BENGALURU: Out of around 720 school dropout children in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, 534 are begging on city streets and 186 are hawking various items, according to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

There are more such children in the east zone of BBMP. Efforts are being made to send them back to school and provide them accommodation. However, Tushar Girinath expressed apprehension that the children might not stay in the shelter provided by BBMP.

"I have worked in the education department. There are lots of projects there for their rehabilitation. But the children climb the wall of the centre and escape. We started a mobile school in a place where there are more labourers. That too was not that effective. So, we have to convince them. Parents also need to be educated. Some NGOs are doing such work. We will try to see if it is possible to do such a work together with them," he said. No discussion on paid parking

There is no discussion on implementing pay and park in the city. But the Chief Commissioner said that wherever there is a multi-storied car parking system, there is a discussion that cars should not be allowed to park around it.

The work on Freedom Park has been delayed. The problem is that there are many protests going on there. He said that the work will be completed as soon as possible and access will be provided. The Railway Goods Road will be opened for traffic soon.Regarding the property tax of malls including Mantri Mall, he said there was a discussion in the legal department to take action as per the Bank Account Forfeiture Act. "Action will be taken soon. We should have done this earlier."