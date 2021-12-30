566 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Karnataka While 400 Cases In Bangalore Alone

Karnataka registered 566 new Covid-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday, with 400 of them coming from Bengaluru alone, bringing the cumulative number of active cases in the state to 7,771. Bengaluru also had the highest number of virus-related deaths on the day, with four of the six deaths occurring there. The other two were discovered in Chitradurga and Tumkuru, respectively.

K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, also stated that five additional cases of Omicron had been discovered throughout the state. He said that all five patients have a travel history and have been isolated.

Furthermore, in Karnataka, the BJP government is seeking to pass legislation that will allow Hindu temples and religious institutions to be free of state oversight.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hindu temples in the state are currently subject to various sorts of control regulations and restrictions. His government will free temples that have endured at the grip of bureaucracy. They will introduce legislation that will grant temple administration the authority to govern their own development.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The officials are also accused of accepting bribes worth Rs 8 lakh. Three customs agents and two others have been charged with smuggling red sanders by the(CBI). The officials are also accused of accepting bribes worth Rs 8 lakh.

Meanwhile, on New Year's Eve, the Bengaluru Police would implement severe 'nakabandi' across the city. According to reports, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated on Wednesday that police will maintain an eye on people's movements on Friday night with the help of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).