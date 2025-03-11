Live
- HM Amit Shah on 3-day Assam visit from March 14
- 'Enthiran' copyright case: Madras HC stays attachment of Tamil film director Shankar's property
- Rami Malek starrer 'The Amateur' to release in India on this day
- IIT Delhi researchers develop advanced photodetector to boost high-speed optical communication
- PM Modi hands over OCI cards to Mauritius President, First Lady
- Bhupesh Baghel accuses BJP of using ED raids to defame him
- Chandrababu advocates for safety of women, says govt. will take strict action against it
- Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for his new film at same spot where he shot for debut movie in Jaipur
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Size and Key Features Revealed
- Yuva All Stars Championship: Junior Steelers, Yoddhas, Mumba win on Day 5
Just In
56th CISF Raising Day Celebrated at Mangalore Airport
Mangalore: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Unit at Mangalore Airport celebrated its 56th Raising Day with a ceremony at the unit premises...
Mangalore: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Unit at Mangalore Airport celebrated its 56th Raising Day with a ceremony at the unit premises on Monday.
The event commenced at 10:30 AM with a guard of honour, followed by an address from Senior Commandant and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) Virendra Mohan Joshi. In his speech, Joshi highlighted the pivotal role of the CISF in safeguarding airports, industrial plants, and other critical infrastructure across the country.
As part of the celebrations, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the occasion. In addition to the formal event, CISF has also organised a cricket league tournament to engage personnel and airport stakeholders. A total of 12 teams from various airport agencies will participate in the tournament, which is set to commence on March 10 at 4 PM. The final match is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2025.
The CISF, established in 1969, plays a crucial role in securing India's strategic assets, including airports, metro networks, and industrial units, ensuring safety and operational efficiency across vital sectors.