56th CISF Raising Day Celebrated at Mangalore Airport

Mangalore: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Unit at Mangalore Airport celebrated its 56th Raising Day with a ceremony at the unit premises on Monday.

The event commenced at 10:30 AM with a guard of honour, followed by an address from Senior Commandant and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) Virendra Mohan Joshi. In his speech, Joshi highlighted the pivotal role of the CISF in safeguarding airports, industrial plants, and other critical infrastructure across the country.

As part of the celebrations, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the occasion. In addition to the formal event, CISF has also organised a cricket league tournament to engage personnel and airport stakeholders. A total of 12 teams from various airport agencies will participate in the tournament, which is set to commence on March 10 at 4 PM. The final match is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2025.

The CISF, established in 1969, plays a crucial role in securing India's strategic assets, including airports, metro networks, and industrial units, ensuring safety and operational efficiency across vital sectors.