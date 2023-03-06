  • Menu
72.66 lakh traffic fines collected in Bengaluru on first day

x

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Traffic Police received a good response from the public after the government again allowed 50 percent discount on traffic violation fines, and a fine of Rs 72.66 lakh was collected in relation to 22,334 cases on the first day.

Regarding traffic violation cases registered before February 11, from March 4 to March 18 i.e. for 15 days, the public can settle the cases by paying the outstanding fine. For payment of violation fines the Karnataka State Police (KSP) App, Karnataka One / Bangalore One website, PayTM App, nearest Traffic Police Station, Traffic Management Center (TMC) on the first floor are available.

Last time, a fine of Rs 126.87 crore was collected from 43.35 lakh cases in just 9 days in Bengaluru city limits. This time, since 15 days have been given to pay the fine, there is a possibility that the fine will be collected in a higher amount, a police from the traffic department said.

For more information about payment of traffic violation fines, contact 080 22942 883 or 080 22943381.

