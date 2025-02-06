75+ global industry icons to speak at Invest Karnataka 2025

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, under whose leadership Karnataka is setting new benchmarks for industrial growth, announced on Wednesday that the state is set to host its most ambitious Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025.

This premier investment summit will bring together 75+ marquee global leaders across 25+ thought-provoking sessions. Taking place from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, the summit will be a powerhouse of insights, networking, and opportunities.

With the theme “Reimagining Growth”, and driven by the vision of MB Patil, GIM, Invest Karnataka 2025 will focus on technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a premier global investment hub.

Under MB Patil’s leadership, the event will feature an unparalleled line-up of visionary leaders from diverse fields who are shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation: GIM Invest Karnataka 2025, spearheaded by MB Patil, is set to be a transformative platform where global leaders, investors, and innovators converge to discuss the future of industries, economies, and technology.

The event, under his direction, is expected to drive investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

With collaborations spanning 18 countries and 9 dedicated country pavilions, the summit will foster critical technology and innovation exchange at a global scale.

A special Future of Innovation Expo, envisioned under MB Patil’s strategic guidance, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in mobility, defense, biotech, R&D, and precision manufacturing. Karnataka’s forward-looking New Industrial Policy (2024-29), launched under his leadership, will highlight incentives for businesses, focusing on EVs, semiconductors, aerospace, and sustainability, along with key green initiatives like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and renewable energy adoption.

Startups and SMEs will gain significant exposure through dedicated programs such as the VentuRISE Global Startup Challenge and the AI-powered SME Connect Portal, which will enable businesses to connect with investors and potential partners.

Additionally, the introduction of an AI-Powered Single Window System, an initiative led by M.B. Patil, will streamline investor processes, including AI-driven land allocation, grievance redressal, and multilingual chatbot support, making Karnataka a benchmark state for ease of doing business.

With 75+ global business icons, 30+ thought leadership sessions, and over 5,000 senior delegates, GIM Invest Karnataka 2025 will be a landmark event for investment, innovation, and

industrial growth.