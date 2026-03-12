8, including minor, held in Anekal realtor murder case

Bengaluru: Police in Anekal have arrested eight people, including a minor, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent whose body was later found in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The arrests were made by the Anekal Police Station team following an intensive investigation into the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohan Babu, Tejas, Darshan, Likhith, Nikhil, Anand, Prashanth and a juvenile. Police have also seized a Hyundai car that was allegedly used in the kidnapping.

All the accused were subjected to medical examination at the government hospital in Anekal before being produced before a court. According to senior police officials, Mohan Babu confessed during interrogation that he had hired people for ₹25 lakh to kidnap and eliminate Gopal. Further investigation into the case is underway.