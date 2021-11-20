8 Kannada films to be screened at 52nd IFFI

Bengaluru: Eight Kannada films will be screened for the first time at the 52nd International Film Festival of India which was inaugurated in Goa on Saturday. The film festival being organised from November 20-28 was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcast and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur. Eight films will be screened in different categories. One of them will be in the debut film category. Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's two films will also be screened at IFFI. Three of the films starring Sanchari Vijay who died in a road accident in June this year will be screened.

Four of the films have won the award in the Indian Panorama category. Sagar Puranik's 'Dollu', Mansore's 'Act 1978', Ganesh Hegde's 'Neeli Hakki' and Praveen Kripakar's 'Thale Danda' are the films chosen for screening. 'Dollu' will be screened in the debut film category.

The 52nd International Film Festival of India will pay homage to the stalwarts of Indian cinema who passed away recently by screening their well-known films. In this section, movies of actor Puneeth Rajkumar 'Rajakumara' and Sanchari Vijay's 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' will be screened.

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Bettada Hoovu' and Dr Rajkumar starrer 'Sandhya Raaga' will be part of 18 Indian language movies to be screened under the 'Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav' section.

In IFFI 2019, only one Kannada film – Pink Elli — was screened.