A transplant of sibling love…brother gifts his sister a new life

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old Mrinal (name changed), a native of Nagaland, working as a Customer Care Executive in Bengaluru, availed a medical consultation at Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road Bengaluru, with initial complaints of breathlessness and high blood pressure. During her diagnostic journey, she received the devastating news that her kidneys were failing. She was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease with almost 90% kidney damage. The Nephrology team at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, advised her to undergo a kidney transplant. However, due to financial constraints and family issues, she opted for dialysis. For four long years, she endured the rigors of dialysis.

She is one of six siblings. When Mrinal’s younger brother got to know about her health condition, without any scope for hesitation, he uprooted his life from Nagaland and moved to Bengaluru to stay by her side and be her unwavering pillar of support. He even secured a job alongside his sister to ensure his constant presence with her in her time of crisis. He promptly offered to donate his kidney.

Throughout her treatment journey, he supported her emotionally and financially, exhibiting unparalleled dedication and selflessness. With their joint efforts, the siblings were ready for surgery in July of the previous year. Under the expertise of Dr. Manoharan Bhimraj and the team at Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, Mrinal underwent a successful kidney transplant. Her health steadily improved, and she returned to work diligently as a customer care executive.

Greatly moved by their bond and compassion, Dr. Garima Agarwal said, “Mrinal’s willingness to regain her health and her younger brother’s steadfast commitment to her well-being exemplifies the essence of solidarity and support. Their story symbolizes the triumph of compassion and familial bonds over adversity.”