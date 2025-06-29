Aabharan’s Signature Showcase 2.0 Shines Bright with Timeless Elegance

Live
Bengaluru: The Original Aabharan, rooted in the holy town of Udupi, hosted an exclusive pre-launch event, Signature Showcase 2.0, at the Galaxy Club, Malleshwaram. The evening offered guests a first look at its exquisite jewellery collections—celebrating Udupi’s rich heritage of artistry and devotion through timeless designs. The glittering evening drew jewellery connoisseurs, loyal patrons, and special invitees.
Subhas M Kamath and Mahesh M Kamath, Managing Directors of Aabharan from Udupi, along with Sunil Joseph, Business Head, graced the occasion, enhancing the grandeur of the event. The audience was captivated by Aabharan’s latest creations—each design echoing the brand’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship rooted in Udupi’s cultural richness.
The exclusive showcase featured intricately handcrafted pieces, heritage-inspired motifs reminiscent of Udupi’s temple traditions, and special pre-launch offers that delighted the gathering. From the design inspiration to the meticulous detailing, every jewel bore the signature touch of Udupi’s spiritual and artistic legacy.
Signature Showcase 2.0 was more than just a preview of a new collection—it was a tribute to Aabharan’s Udupi origins and a reaffirmation of its commitment to timeless beauty, trusted quality, and traditional values. The event was a resounding success, setting a luminous tone for the grand opening to follow.