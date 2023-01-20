AAP official releases audio of threatening call from govt officer

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson K Mathai alleged that KAS officer Elisha Andrews, who was campaigning for MLA N A Harris, has threatened K Mathai not to contest from Shantinagar assembly constituency. K Mathai released the audio clip of Elisha Andrews threatening at a press conference.

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party's state office, K Mathai said, "A KAS officer named Elisha Andrews called me on my mobile at 9 am on 13th January. He spoke for about 15 minutes, mentioned MLA NA Harris's name several times and he was speaking on his behalf. While he pressurised me to not to contest elections from Shantinagar constituency, he also threatened me that if I did not agree to it, I would have to face consequences. It is unfortunate that the MLAs are using officials to make such calls fearing defeat in the elections," he said.

"As per the rules of the Government of Karnataka and the Election Commission of India, it is prohibited for any government official to participate in election campaigns on behalf of any person of any party. Therefore, I have lodged a complaint with the chief secretary demanding a departmental inquiry against Elisha Andrews and strict punishment. There is no question of withdrawing from the elections fearing such threats. I have dedicated my entire life to the fight against corruption and it is definite that I will be contesting this election for the Aam Aadmi Party, which has the same ideology." K Mathai said. "MLA Harris has done nothing for the development of government schools and government hospitals in the constituency. The MLAs have encroached on government plots and parks and converted them into real estate. Dance bars are disturbing the peace of Shantinagar. The health of the youth here is spoilt by the drug mafia," K Mathai said.