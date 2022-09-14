AAP protests at Vidhana Soudha demands resignation of Sriramulu

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by state president Prithvi Reddy staged a protest and laid siege to the Vidhana Soudha demanding the resignation of Minister Sriramulu over the alleged suicide of transport employees. Prior to the protest, Prithvi Reddy met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and requested him to drop inefficient Transport Minister Sriramulu from the cabinet and give transport ministry to deserving people.

Speaking to the media, Prithvi Reddy said, "More than 35 transport employees committed suicide during the BJP government's tenure and six transport employees have committed suicide in the last 15 days. It is inhuman that even though a row of employees have committed suicide, ministers and officials do not even pay visit to the dead and console their families. The government has suspended a depot manager after the Aam Aadmi Party protested against the suicides. It is disheartening to know that the transport minister is not even provided adequate compensation to the victims." Prithvi Reddy said, expressing his anger.

AAP leaders Vijay Sharma, Sanchit Sawhani, B T Naganna, Jagadish V Sadam, Darshan Jain, Suresh Rathod, Jagadish Chandra, Channappa Gowda Nellore, Kushala Swamy, Usha Mohan and hundreds of other leaders and activists participated in the protest.