ACB raids residences, offices of nine officials in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday raided 28 places, including residences and offices of nine government officials in 11 districts in connection with disproportionate assets. Searches and raids began at 28 places in the state, which included the residences of the nine officials, their offices and the houses of their relatives.



According to the ACB official report, the search were being conducted at Krishnegowda (Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Chikkaballapura), Hanumantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara (Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, Belagavi circle), Subramanya K Vaddar (Joint Director, Town & Country Planning, Mysuru), Munigopal Raju (Superintendent engineer, CHESCOM, Mysuru), Channaveerappa (First Division Assistant, RTO office, Mysuru South), Lakshmipurum, Raju Pattar (Account officer, GESCOM, Yadgir), Victor Simon (Police Inspector, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF)), K Subramanyam (Junior Engineer, Assistant Director, Town Planning Office, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, Bengaluru City) and K M Pratham (Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Davangere Division).

Among them, Victor Simon has served as a police inspector in various police stations in Bengaluru, most notably at the HSR Layout police station and the Bellandur police station. Victor Simon's residence in Kasavanahalli, his office and his father-in-law's residences in Mysuru were searched.

The reports claims that searches were being conducted by a team of 52 officers and 174 staff of the ACB, under the supervision of Range SP's. The officials carrying out searches in Chikkaballapur, Kolar taluk, Channammanagar, Angola, Belagavi, Udupi, Karwar town, Mysuru, Kanakapura town, Ramanagara, Kuvempunagar in Mandya, Yadgir, Davangere, and Bengaluru City under the supervision of the Range Superintendents of Police (SP). Official sources said some properties have been found and gold jewellery recovered in the searches so far.