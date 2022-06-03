Acclaimed SL Bhyrappa Remarked To Teach students With Truth Not With Ideologies
Acclaimed novelist SL Bhyrappa remarked that the students should be taught the facts about history rather than ideology. This remark came after the growing backlash against school textbook revisions, with some authors requesting that their work be removed from the curriculum.
The meeting was called off without much debate or response to his questions. He added that he was dropped from the committee after 15 days, and it was reassembled by adding a communist.
Bhyrappa, a Saraswathi Samman awardee, recalled his experience with a textbook review committee during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's era, saying that when the NCERT committee placed his name on the panel, he raised concerns to the material regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his crimes.