Acclaimed SL Bhyrappa Remarked To Teach students With Truth Not With Ideologies

Acclaimed novelist SL Bhyrappa remarked that the students should be taught the facts about history rather than ideology. This remark came after the growing backlash against school textbook revisions, with some authors requesting that their work be removed from the curriculum.



The meeting was called off without much debate or response to his questions. He added that he was dropped from the committee after 15 days, and it was reassembled by adding a communist.

Bhyrappa, a Saraswathi Samman awardee, recalled his experience with a textbook review committee during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's era, saying that when the NCERT committee placed his name on the panel, he raised concerns to the material regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his crimes.



He also mentioned an encounter with a guide in Mahabaleshwar, where information about a war between Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan were hidden and a board depicting the content was taken down ahead of elections during his visit.

When asked about the 'award wapsi' campaign, in which various artists and writers returned their prizes after Narendra Modi took office, Bhyrappa stated that they had really proposed to the government to not only take back the medals but also the financial prize granted to them. On Wednesday, Bhyrappa condemned the violence that occurred in front of the home of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh in Tiptur.

He added that if the police hadn't been there, the NSUI activists would have set the home on fire. Bhyrappa also spoke out on the dispute surrounding the former ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan.