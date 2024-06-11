Actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Bengaluru: Challenging star, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested for allegedly inciting the murder of Renuka Swamy for sending obscene messages to his friend Pavitra Gowda. Vijayanagar ACP Chandan team arrested actor Darshan in Mysore Radison Blue hotel. After this incident, police security has been arranged near actor Darshan's house in Bengaluru. More than 20 policemen have been deployed and barricade has been put near Darshan's house.

The police have taken caution as fans may cause trouble. It is known that no one is near Darshan's house at present. One of Darshan's fan Renuka Swamy of Chitradurga had sent obscene messages to Darshan's close friend Pavitra Gowda. On this backdrop actor Darshan made a phone call to the president of Chitradurga's Darshan fan organization and asked him to bring Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga.

Renuka Swamy was brought to Bangalore and kept him in a shed belonging to Vinay. It has been alleged that 4 people including Darshan assaulted Renuka Swamy. After that, Renuka Swamy was attacked with a strong weapon in the shed and killed on Saturday night, June 8. Later, the dead body was thrown in the culvert of Kamakshi Palya. Renukaswamy's dead body was found on Sunday morning.

Renukaswamy's dead body was found while being dragged by dogs. Renukaswamy's parents came near Kamakshi Palya station and were in tears.

Pavithra Gowda Detained

Another development has taken place regarding the arrest of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa by the police in a murder case. Actor Darshan's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda has been detained by the police in Bengaluru. Pavitra Gowda has been taken into custody by the police of RR Nagar police station.

RR Nagar Police Inspector Markandaiah took Pavitra Gowda to Kamakshi Palya Police Station. Her elder sister has also arrived at the police station along with Pavithra.

Vijayanagar ACP Chandan team has arrested 10 people including actor Darshan in this murder case. In connection with Renuka Swamy's murder case, Darshan has been arrested in Mysore's Radison Hotel and 10 people have been arrested including actor Darshan, Jayanna's son Vinay, Kiran, Madhu, Lakshman, Anand and Raghavendra. Darshan's girlfriend Pavitra Gowda has been taken into custody by the police in Bengaluru.

Actor Darshan is being interrogated by DCP Girish and ACP Chandan in Mysore's Annapurneswari Nagar police station. A KSRP squad has been deployed near Annapurneswari Nagar police station.

What is more surprising is the information that the murdered Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan. Swamy, who was thinking about Darshan and Vijayalakshmi's family, sent a message knowing that Pavitra Gowda was a problem to the couple's family. It is said that he was murdered after Darshan found out that he was messaging Pavitra Gowda.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda held a press conference regarding the arrest of actor Darshan in a murder case. He said, A Kannada film actor has been arrested and interrogated in connection with the murder case that took place on June 9 in Kamakshipalya Police Station of Bengaluru West Division. More details are yet to be known and the investigation of the case is in progress.

Renukaswamy (33) from Chitradurga was the murdered person. About 10 people have been detained and are being interrogated in connection with the case. Further information cannot be given at this time as the investigation is ongoing. He said that more details and additional information will be given in the coming days.