Actress Jayamala urges public to participate honestly in caste-based survey

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Jayamala has appealed to all citizens to actively participate and share accurate information in the socio-educational caste-based survey being conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jayamala said, “This survey is being conducted with a good intention. No one should mislead it by giving false information. The survey will benefit weaker sections, women, and backward communities. The state government has requested the film fraternity to spread awareness about it. The film industry has always stood with every government, and it is our duty to support this initiative.”

Supporting her statement, actress Tara also urged citizens to cooperate, saying, “Only four days are left for the survey. Everyone should participate and provide their details sincerely.”

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M. Narasimhulu announced that a felicitation programme will be held on October 18 to honour veteran actor Anant Nag, recipient of the Padma Bhushan, and Hassan Raghu, recipient of the Padma Shri. The event will take place at Chamarajpet Kalavidara Sangha at 5 p.m.

Producer Sa. Ra. Govindu said, “Anant Nag is the pride of the Kannada film industry. When Dr. Rajkumar received the Padma award, the entire film fraternity celebrated. We are proud to honour both awardees this year. All film industry representatives have been invited. Whether top stars attend or not is their personal choice.”