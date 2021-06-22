Address poor internet connectivity in rural areas, minister urges CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar has shot a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to address the issue of poor internet connectivity in rural areas which is the biggest impediment for the students attending online classes.



In rural areas, where there is no network, rural children have to travel far to reach the place there the network is good. He appealed the CM to hold a meeting with the network operators to put an end to the pending issue.

"Considering today's context online classes is inevitable. We can't return to the pre-Covid days social condition now. We have to deal with the problem of poor internet connectivity," he said.

"Although the Department of Education has come up with a policy to regulate the technology-based education system, there is a need for alternative learning for children. So the department has allowed schools to conduct online learning based on their own resources. Teachers from government schools and mobile WhatsApp groups are also learning. We have to adapt to the new situation as lesson discourse continues through our own YouTube channels and television channels," Kumar added.

Citing a scenario where the picture of a student not getting the network was attending her online class in rain with her father holding the umbrella .

In this backdrop, Kumar in a letter has requested that all the network operators operating in the state should be instructed to resolve the issue.