AESL celebrates 16 glorious years

Mysuru: Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services announced the launch of its flagship initiative – ANTHE 2025 (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025 aims to empower Class V-XII studying students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers. Carrying forward its mission of democratising access to quality education, ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth Rs250 Cr in total to Classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth Rs2.5 cr helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering.