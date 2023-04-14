After independence, for the first time a lady candidate in fray in Yadgir district

Bengaluru: This is the first time in the election history of Yadgir district after independence that a woman has got a ticket. The BJP has embarked on a new adventure by fielding a woman candidate for the first time in the Gurmitkal assembly constituency. Lalita Anpur, vice-president of the state women's unit, has been given the constituency ticket. Through this, the BJP has given a checkmate to the candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who recently left the BJP and joined the Congress.

So far no party has fielded women in any constituencies in the district. Therefore, this time women have been allowed, which is the reason why the election here is special. Lalitha Anpur, a very influential woman from the backward Koli Kabbaliga community, is the sitting member of Yadgir Municipal Council. The BJP high command has given the ticket to her in gurmitkal assembly constituency as she has more votes from the community. There is a political calculation that she will give good competition in the constituency.

Baburao Chinchansur from Congress and Sharangowda Kandakur from JDS had already been announced in Gurumitkal constituency of Yadgir district. The constituency of Gurmitkal had been converted back to General category since the 2008 elections. However, the Congress was given a big jolt in the 2013 state elections when their winning margin came down to only 1,650 votes against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Nagana Gouda Kandakur. The JD(S) has been a constant challenger for the Congress.

The residents of Gurmitkal are dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. The water supply to the town is majorly through borewells. Gurmitkal has an ayurvedic hospital named Sri Vaidya Bhujangrao Memorial Hospital that specializes in healing paralysis. Holy sites such as Yanagundi of 'Sri Mahayogini Manikeshwari Matha' and Mothakpalli is also situated here. Naganagowda Kandakur is one of the most influential leaders of the JD(S). He was elected as the MLA of the Gurmitkal constituency in 2018.