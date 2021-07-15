AICC blames Modi government for spiralling inflation

Bengaluru: Supriya Shrinate, AICC national spokesperson, on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for rising inflation.



During her visit to Bengaluru, she said that the government was adding salt to injury by keeping prices of essential commodities high.

"High prices are adding salt to injury especially during an unprecedented pandemic as people battle both the dreaded virus and the Modi government's callous mismanagement of the Indian economy – which has rendered crores jobless, reduced wages and left many impoverished. Instead of putting money in the hands of people, this insensitive government is forcing them to pay higher prices for basic things," she said.

She lamented that multiple and high rates of GST for things of daily use like toothpaste, soap, tea were burdening common man.

"Congress will raise the issue of inflation in Parliament. We demand substantial reduction in fuel prices, review of import duties and rationalisation of GST rates," she added. Shrinate stated that while the UPA government pulled 27 crore people out of poverty, the BJP regime pushed 23 crore people below poverty line. "Two crore people have lost their jobs in the month of April and May alone, 97% people are earning lower wages today.

Indians have been forced to withdraw almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore out of their provident funds," she added. "People have less money to pay and its immoral to make them pay higher prices for basic necessities. It isn't just the prices of petrol, diesel or LPG that have risen sharply. Prices of basic commodities like edible oil, pulses, tea, coffee, shampoo, soap etc too have witnessed steep hike," she added. Shrinate explained that high inflation is not the result of high demand, or too much money in the hands of people, on the contrary private consumption is down and wages / money in hands of people has reduced.

"This rise in high prices is due to the greed, exploitation and gross economic mismanagement by the Modi government. Over the last 7 years this government has refused to share the benefits of low crude prices with people and has chosen to profiteer instead, with 13 excise duty hikes in the last 7 years, making a whopping Rs 23 lakh crore," she elaborated.