Akram Pasha Assumes Charge as KSRTC Managing Director
Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer Akram Pasha officially assumed charge as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday. The charge was handed over to him by Ramachandran R., I.A.S., Managing Director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), who had been holding additional charge of KSRTC.
A seasoned bureaucrat, Akram Pasha, I.A.S., brings with him extensive administrative experience. He has previously served as the Commissioner of the Karnataka Housing Board, Commissioner of the Labour Department, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan and Kolar districts.
His appointment comes at a crucial time for KSRTC, as the organization continues to focus on service expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and improving commuter satisfaction across Karnataka. Expectations are high that Pasha’s leadership will steer KSRTC toward greater efficiency and public service delivery.