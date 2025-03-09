Alliance University Honors Women from Diverse Professions with Mahila Spandana Awards 2025

Bengaluru: Alliance University marked International Women’s Day with an event centered around the theme ‘Accelerate Action’ at its Anekal campus. The occasion highlighted the significance of gender equality and women’s empowerment, celebrating the contributions of accomplished women across diverse fields. A key highlight of the event was the Mahila Spandana Awards 2025, which honored twenty-two remarkable women for their exceptional achievements, this served as a powerful source of inspiration for students. These women represented diverse industries such as healthcare, art and literature, media, sports, social impact, and entrepreneurship.

Honorees included Dr. Padmini Prasad, Dr. Suman Shree R, and Richa Singh for their contributions to healthcare, while Sudha Belawadi was recognized for her impact in theatre and films. Dr. Shukla Bose and Prarthana Kaul were honored for their work as NGO Founders, and Madhurima Agarwal was acknowledged as a business leader. The arts and literature category featured Shilo Shiv Suleman (Art), Dr. Shylajaa Suresh (Literature), and Dr. Hema Pattanashetty (Literature). Recognized for their dedication to education, the awardees included Yamuna K, Indira P.G., and Dr. Vijaya Subbaraj. In the agriculture sector, Anitha Nanda and Kavita Mishra were celebrated for their impact. The media and journalism category honored Pooja Prasanna and Navithaa Jain, while Sobha Raghavan was acknowledged for her social entrepreneurial achievements. Shobha Narayan was recognized for her contributions to sports. Additionally, Payal Sakuja, Srishty Jain, and Sandhya S were recognized as alumni entrepreneurs for their inspiring journeys.

The event also honoured esteemed guests, including Chief Guest, Padma Shri (Dr.) C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Rural, Karnataka and Guest of Honour, Padma Shri Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Veteran Actress. Padma Shri Dr. C.N. Manjunath expressed, “It is inspiring to see so many women from diverse fields come together to celebrate their achievements. This event sends a powerful message about the importance of empowering women, not only in our state but across the nation.”

The Registrar General of Alliance University, Surekha Shetty, who also is the Chairperson of the Alliance Centre for Women Empowerment stated in her address that education as a tool for self-reliance is the most valued gift that the University can offer to communities. The CSR initiatives driven by students and staff have opened new avenues for learning for rural women. The skill development sessions under the Alliance Kaushalya Spandana initiative are not just a means for better earnings for the rural women but a gateway to better lives. She also expressed immense pleasure on Alliance University institutionalizing the Mahila Spandana Awards for women achievers in various fields.

This year’s event also focused on women empowerment and social impact. Self-help groups run by women put up an exhibition highlighting small businesses that promote food, art, handicrafts, etc. Initiatives like Mahila Sabalikarana, which supports underprivileged girls' education, and Kaushalya Spandana, which provides skill development for village women and children, showcased the strength and resilience of women. The event featured exhibitions, workshops, and concluded with the distribution of 20 sewing machines for empowering rural women with practical skills.

One of the awardees, Dr. Padmini Prasad commented, “It is truly an honour to be recognized for this achievement. This award is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collective effort of all those who strive for change and progress. The collective sentiment among the speakers today emphasized the importance of empowering women and creating opportunities for a more inclusive and equitable society. Together, we can break barriers and build a future where everyone can thrive.”

The event also featured a musical performance by Smt. Sangeeta Katti Kulkarni and a cultural performance by the students. In addition, exhibitions, competitions, and workshops offered engaging discussions and skill-building sessions for attendees. These activities provided valuable opportunities for learning and interaction, further enhancing the celebration of women’s achievements and empowerment.