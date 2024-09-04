Alliance University meet highlights importance of science and technology

Bengaluru: On National Space Day, Alliance University organized a series of competitions for students, with participation from 1,700 students across more than 100 schools. The events included a quiz, debate, painting competition, 3D picture contest, and a space model exhibition.



The Pro-Chancellor, Abhay G. Chhebi, emphasized that these competitions aim to spark interest in science and technology among students, helping to develop their scientific attitudes. He noted that engaging in such activities enhances practical knowledge and understanding.

Indian Air Force (Helicopter Pilot Retd.), Pallavi Mohapatra, who has made history as the first woman to live fire the Akash Missile in India, highlighted the importance of practical learning in science, stating that daily use of science makes learning more impactful. She praised Alliance University for celebrating National Space Day to raise awareness about outer space. The Registrar-General, Surekha Shetty, mentioned that the competitions, targeted at students from grades 8 to 12, aimed to increase awareness about outer space.

Winners received cash prizes: Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 8,000 for second, and Rs 5,000 for third. The program included interactions with scientists and visits to various university departments. Dr. Murthy Remilla, Head of Human Spaceflight Group, The Human Space Program of India, Mission Gaganyaan, ISRO, and the Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University, Dr. Priestly Shan, also attended the event.