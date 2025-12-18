Alliance University to Host 14th Convocation on December 20

Bengaluru: Alliance University, a NAAC A+ accredited institution, will host its 14th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at its Central Campus in Bengaluru, celebrating the academic accomplishments of its graduating students.

A total of 1962 degrees and diplomas will be awarded across programs in Business, Law, Engineering, and Liberal Arts including 960 undergraduate students, 887 postgraduate students, 10 doctoral scholars, 20 diploma students in performing arts, and 85 executive postgraduate diploma students in management, reflecting the University’s multidisciplinary academic ecosystem.

The Convocation will be graced by Hon’ble Ms. Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Guest. Recognized for her judicial integrity, constitutional scholarship, and commitment to gender equity, her presence will exemplify the values of ethics, discipline, and public responsibility.

The ceremony will also feature distinguished Guests of Honour, including Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Professor of Strategy at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Professor In-charge of IIM Bangalore’s New Campus. A former Director of IIM Indore and IIM Bangalore, Professor Krishnan is widely respected for his work on innovation, strategy, and institution building.

Joining him is Dr. Veerappan V, Chairman of SEMI India and ELCITA, and Co-founder & President at Tessolve Semiconductor. With over three decades of leadership in the electronics and semiconductor sector, he has played a significant role in strengthening India’s technology ecosystem and Bengaluru’s innovation landscape.

The Convocation will commence with the Convocation Procession, followed by the formal declaration of the Convocation by the Chancellor. The proceedings will include the presentation of the Annual Report, conferment of degrees and diplomas, award of doctoral degrees and medals, and addresses by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.

Alliance University continues to advance its focus on academic excellence, research, innovation, and industry engagement, preparing graduates to contribute meaningfully across professions and public life. The Convocation marks both an academic milestone and the beginning of new professional journeys grounded in knowledge, integrity, and purpose.