MacBook Air M4 Gets Big Price Cut in India, Drops to Around Rs 81,900 With Bank Offers

Apple’s newest MacBook Air, powered by the M4 chip, has become significantly more affordable in India, thanks to a fresh round of discounts now live at Vijay Sales. Known for rarely seeing price reductions so soon after launch, Apple’s latest laptop is drawing attention by hitting one of its lowest prices yet, making it a compelling option for buyers who were previously hesitant due to its premium pricing.

The MacBook Air M4 with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD was originally launched in India at Rs 99,900. Vijay Sales has now listed the same configuration at Rs 91,900, offering an upfront price cut of Rs 8,000. The deal becomes even more attractive when paired with eligible credit card offers. Customers using ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, or IDFC First Bank credit cards can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000. When these benefits are combined, the effective price drops to roughly Rs 81,900, translating into total savings of close to Rs 18,000.

This pricing is currently among the lowest seen for the MacBook Air M4 in the Indian market. However, the offer is not without limitations. Discounts apply only to select colour options, with the Sky Blue variant being one of the prominently discounted models. As is often the case with Apple deals, there is no official confirmation on how long the offer will last, and availability may depend on stock levels, especially during the ongoing holiday shopping period.

From a buying perspective, the MacBook Air M4 makes a strong case, particularly for users upgrading from older Intel-based MacBooks or even the original M1 Air. Apple’s M4 chip brings noticeable improvements in everyday performance, smoother multitasking, and better thermal efficiency, all while retaining the Air’s fanless and silent design. A notable upgrade this generation is support for dual external displays, addressing a long-standing limitation of earlier MacBook Air models and making it more practical for professional and multitasking workflows.

Design-wise, the laptop continues with Apple’s familiar slim and lightweight form factor, which remains a major draw in the premium laptop segment. Battery life also remains a highlight, with Apple claiming “up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge,” making it suitable for full-day work without frequent charging. The upgraded 12-megapixel front camera introduces features like Center Stage and Desk View, which add value for video calls, online meetings, and remote work setups.

That said, users already on the MacBook Air M3 may not find the jump to the M4 chip dramatic for everyday tasks. For light to moderate usage, the performance gains are likely to feel incremental rather than transformative. However, at this new effective price point, the MacBook Air M4 becomes far easier to recommend and competes strongly with premium Windows laptops in the same range.

With prices dipping close to Rs 82,000 after discounts, Apple’s latest MacBook Air now sits in a much more competitive position. For buyers planning a purchase during the festive or holiday season, this deal presents a rare opportunity to get Apple’s newest silicon at a genuinely reduced price.