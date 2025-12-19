Amended Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill okayed by Council

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2025 (Second Amendment), which had earlier been passed by the Legislative Assembly with amendments.

Presenting the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024 (Second Amendment) in the Council, Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the amendment aims to strengthen the composition of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) by including key administrative and elected representatives whose jurisdictions fall within the Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BBMC) limits.

“The Chief Minister is the Chairperson of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, but the Chief Secretary was not part of the Authority earlier. With this amendment, the Chief Secretary, along with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, has been included,” Shivakumar said.

He added that certain Rajya Sabha members and Members of Parliament whose constituencies partially fall within BBMC limits are also being included. “For instance, though Dr Sudhakar is the Member of Parliament from Chikkaballapur, parts of Yelahanka fall under his constituency. Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is a resident of Bengaluru, and MLA Shivanna are being included in the Authority through this amendment,” he explained.

During the discussion, BJP member C.T. Ravi raised a query, stating that though he resides in Bengaluru, he votes in Chikkamagaluru. He asked whether such members are entitled to voting rights in both places.

Responding to this, Shivakumar clarified that the Greater Bengaluru Authority is a representative body and not an elected institution. “There are no elections to the GBA. Dr Sudhakar, as an MP, will have the right to vote in the BBMC ward of Yelahanka that falls within his constituency and will also be a member of the GBA as a representative of that ward,” he said.

He further clarified that Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council members who are residents of Bengaluru and possess voting rights within the city limits will be eligible for membership in the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The passage of the Bill marks another step towards restructuring Bengaluru’s urban governance framework under the Greater Bengaluru model.