TDP finalises presidents, general secretaries for 25 LS constituency districts

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has finalised the appointment of district presidents and general secretaries for 25 Lok Sabha constituency districts across Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant stride in its ongoing organisational restructuring. The move is aimed at bolstering the party’s grassroots network ahead of upcoming political challenges.

According to party sources, TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made these appointments following detailed consultations and a review of organisational performance. The objective is to ensure effective coordination between leadership and cadre at the constituency level. Both experienced leaders and dedicated grassroots workers have been assigned key roles to energise party structure and strengthen public outreach.

The new district presidents and general secretaries will focus on strengthening booth-level committees, mobilising cadres, and addressing public issues in their respective constituencies. The leadership has stressed discipline, coordination, and people-centric politics as top priorities for these teams. Notably, TDP has not appointed leadership for Parvathipuram Manyam district, as it falls under Araku (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

According to party sources, the list of district presidents includes eight leaders from Backward Classes, one from minority community, 11 from Other Castes (OC), four from Scheduled Castes, and one from Scheduled Tribes. This social composition underlines TDP’s stated commitment to inclusive politics and equitable leadership opportunities across communities. Notably, five women leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of district presidents, marking a positive step towards strengthening women’s participation in political decision-making.

Senior TDP leaders expressed confidence that the appointments would inject new energy into the party and enhance its connection with the public. The restructuring is seen as part of a larger strategy to consolidate the party’s organizational strength ahead of future electoral contests.

List of Appointments:

Anakapalli:Bathula Tatayya Babu (President) and Lalam Kashi Naidu (General Secretary)

Araku (ST):Mojoru Tejovathi and Datti Lakshmana Rao

Srikakulam:Modavalasa Ramesh and Peerikatla Vithal Rao

Visakhapatnam:Chode Venkata Pattabhiram and Lodagala Krishna

Vizianagaram:Kimidi Nagarjuna and Prasadula Varaprasad

Amalapuram:Guttala Sai and Palam Raju

Kakinada:Jyothula Naveen and Pinke Srinivas Baba

Narsapuram:Manthena Ramaraju and Pithani Mohan Rao

Rajahmundry:Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary and Kasi Naveen

Eluru:Badeti Radhakrishna and Muthareddy Jaggavarapu

Vijayawada:Gadde Anuradha and Chennuboyina Chittibabu

Machilipatnam:Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy and Gopu Satyanarayana

Bapatla:Salagala Rajasekhar Babu and Nakkala Raghava

Guntur:Pilli Manikya Rao and Pothineni Srinivasarao

Narasaraopet:Sheikh Jane Saida and Nallapati Ramachandra Prasad

Chittoor:Shanmuga Reddy and Y Sunil Kumar Chowdary

Nellore:Beeda Ravichandra and Chejerla Venkateswarlu Reddy

Ongole:Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Kothari Nageswara Rao

Rajampet:Sugavasi Prasad Babu and Pathan Khader Khan

Tirupati:Panabaka Lakshmi and Dollar Divakar Reddy

Anantapur:Poola Nagaraju and Sridhar Chowdary

Hindupur:MS Raju and Hanumappa

Kadapa:Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbirami Reddy and YS Jabiulla

Kurnool:Gudishe Krishnamma and Poola Nagaraju Yadav

Nandyal:Gouru Charitha Reddy and NMD Feroz.